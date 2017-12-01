Man caught in possession of unlicensed firearms at a checkpoint

A motorist was arrested yesterday afternoon after police found an unlicensed firearm kept inside his motorcycle during a checkpoint in Barangay Saan Roque, Talisay City.

The arrested was identified a Jhon Micheal Guba, from Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City.

According to Talisay Police Chief Supt. Jason Villamater, 43-year-old Guba tried to evade the checkpoint but operatives caught up with him.

Police recovered a 38 revolver gun and five live ammunition.

Guba is now detained at Talisay City precinct pending the filing of charges against him.