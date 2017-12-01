Second suspect in Rupinta killing nabbed

Another suspect in the killing of Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta was arrested at 1 p.m. yesterday (Friday).

Jordan Gera, 39, of Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town in northern Cebu was arrested inside his house in Barangay Jugan by operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG 7).

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Supt. Mario Espino, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) director, said that Gera was allegedly with Jimmy Largo in Tayud, Liloan when the incident happened last November 23.

Largo was the first suspect arrested in the killing of Rupinta.

Espino said that Largo and Gera were allegedly best friends and were allegedly caught in a security camera in the area during the time of the crime.

Gera, however, denied the allegations against him and claimed that he was not with Largo at the time of the crime.