Body cameras for CCPO

Sugbutek turns over six new gadgets to Cebu City Police Office chief

Cebu City police have six new gadgets to play with. This time one that can help show transparency in their operations.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, said that this would be the first time that the Cebu City police would have body cameras to use during police operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doria was referring to the six body cameras donated by private company, Sugbutek Inc.

The gadgets were turned over yesterday (Friday) to the CCPO through Cloyd Dedicatoria, Sugbutek Inc. managing director.

“The body cameras are worth P20,000 each,” Dedicatoria said.

He also said that they were donating the gadgets to the police because they know that the police would need these gadgets especially during their operations.

The cameras have a global positioning system feature, which can be monitored in the office; a 32 gigabite capacity, which means that it can record video for 12 hours; and a battery that can last for 10 hours.

Doria even demonstrated the gadget’s waterproof feature by immersing one unit in a container of water at the CCPO.

He also said that the gadgets are shock resistant and operatives could use to call a companion in the field even when it is recording.

Doria, who was grateful to Sugbutek Inc. for the donation, said that the new gadgets would raise the level of transparency of the police in conducting operations.

He said that the cameras would document operations especially when serving warrants of arrest or search warrants because the videos recorded by the cameras during the police operations would show whether the police officers followed the police procedures in the conduct of the operations.

He said that the body cameras would be used by the City Intelligence Branch, Special Weapons and Tactics Units and for select police stations.

He also said that he hoped that they could procure more body cameras for the CCPO.