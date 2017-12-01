Osmeña says city looking for another fund for Ormoc cash aid

MAYOR Tomas Osmeña said the Cebu City government is now looking for another source of funds for Ormoc City, which was hit by a 6.5 magnitude earthquake last August.

Osmeña said the city will still give a cash assistance of P10 million to Ormoc if it has an extra fund.

But he said they will prioritize the families of the fallen soldiers in Marawi.

“I’m committed to give P10 million by December 20, when we have an occasion in memory of the victims,” said the mayor in a press conference yesterday.

The cash aid that was supposed for Ormoc will now be used for Marawi.

Also, the mayor pointed out the ‘disinterest’ of the Ormoc city government in the cash assistance offered by the Cebu provincial government under an approved resolution on August.

“The Province gave P1M, sent it to them, same problem. They’re not interested, no response,” he said.

Mayor Osmeña said that Ormoc collected the P1M only after four months just like how they have responded to the offer of Cebu City government.