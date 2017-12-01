No results of PDEA-Manila probe on raid on Malingin house

THE national office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency had already been investigating the circumstances behind the raid on the house of spouses Leo and Jeanette Malingin, last July 30, during which 20 PDEA–7 agents allegedly stole cash and jewelry from the safe.

PDEA–7 Director Emerson Margate, however, said the PDEA national office has not released any findings or recommendations.

Margate said they welcome the complaints filed by the couple and Jeanette’s sister, Menen Cosido, before the Office of the Ombudsman and the Ombudsman for the Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices (Moleo).

“We welcome the filing of the case so that our agents can answer it also in the proper forum,” Margate added.

Margate, who just assumed as PDEA–7 director last month, said he will not tolerate any wrongdoing by their personnel, especially in their anti-illegal drugs operations.

“I’ll personally look into this case,” Margate said.

The Malingin couple asked the Ombudsman to hold the PDEA–7 agents liable for robbery, extortion, incriminatory machinations, perjury, illegal arrest, arbitrary detention, malicious prosecution, grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of an officer, dishonesty and betrayal of public trust.

While the PDEA–7 agents claimed the operation was a buy-bust, the Malingins claimed that they entered their house at around 3:45 a.m., pointed a gun to Jeanette, went straight to the safe and carted away money, jewelry and other valuables amounting to at least P7.7 million.

Margate said they welcome complaints against erring personnel because they want to protect the public and the agency as well.

“And to our kababayans (countrymen), I would like to thank them and I ask them to continue to support our anti-drug campaign,” Margate said.

Margate said that they have not yet received a copy of the complaint of the couple.

The Malingin couple are suppliers of rattan and abaca products in Mandaue City.

The couple and Cosido were arrested by the PDEA–7 agents inside their house at Lower Hermag Village, Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, at dawn of July 30, 2017.

They were accused of possession and selling of illegal drugs, which they denied.

Jeanette said she was the target of the PDEA operation. Her sister was released after 10 hours.

Initially, the handling prosecutor who investigated the complaints filed by the PDEA-7 against the Malingins recommended the dismissal of the cases for lack of probable cause but Mandaue City Acting Prosecutor Maritess Cullen overturned the recommendation and ordered the filing of charges against Leo in court. She, however, sustained the dismissal of the case against Jeanette.

Leo is now detained at the Mandaue City Jail.