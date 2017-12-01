Miral assumes position as village chief of Ermita

Barangay Ermita first councilor Mark Miral took his oath of office before Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 8 Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul yesterday morning as the new village chief.

Miral succeeded the late Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta, who died in an ambush incident last month.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña welcomed the development saying Miral’s assumption follows proper procedure.

He said it is up to the barangay council to decide who Miral’s replacement will be in the council.

“It is up to them. I am not trying to influence the decision,” he said.

As the new head, Barangay Captain Miral said he will continue what Rupinta has started, most especially in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“We will continue our campaign against illegal drugs, support and coordinate with the police in their operations,” he said.

Miral said he will meet with the barangay council next week to discuss who would take over his position. As of the moment, they still don’t have any possible candidates in mind.

The replacement, he said, will be based on qualifications.

Osmeña, on the other hand, reiterated his decision to closely monitor the situation in Ermita.

He said the police should see to it that the illegal drug trade will no longer continue.

“Somebody will be trying to take over the extortion business and the drugs there might be reconsolidated,” he said.

Osmeña said people are ignoring the fact that Rupinta has been showing all signs of being a “hoodlum.”

He said the pattern is clear from the statement of Jimmy Largo, suspect in Rupinta’s killing, that the number of drug lords have blossomed in the village.

“Even the trigger man said he has killed for Imok. Why do they ignore that? What does that tell you?” he said.

He also said there are big video karera operators based in Ermita.

According to the mayor, his rivals who link him to Rupinta’s death are all hypocrites.

“They are hypocrites. They just want to politicize everything. Para makasakay sila,” he said.