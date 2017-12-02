City Hall starts setting up ‘discipline zones’

CEBU City Hall officials, personnel and police reminded sidewalk vendors along Osmeña Boulevard to move out starting next Monday as part of efforts to set up “discipline zones” along sidewalks.

Police personnel of the Fuente police precinct, the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) Team and the Division of Welfare for the Urban Poor (DWUP) and City Councilor Dave Tumulak issued the reminder to vendors at past 9 am Saturday.

“We’re implementing the discipline zone to make sure our sidewalks are clean, free from any obstructions so our pedestrians can walk through, and to make sure that jaywalking will be avoided,” Probe team chief Raquel Arce said.

She said the discipline zones are divided into phases. “Phase 1, our scope is from Capitol Building to R.R. Landon Street in Brgy. Sambag II, then Phase 2 from R.R. Landon to D. Jakosalem Street, and finally Phase 3 from D. Jakosalem Street to Plaza Independencia,” Arce said. Phase II starts next week.