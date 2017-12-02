Bus operators allowed to pick up stranded commuters

Private bus operators were issued special permits to service routes outside of their own by the regional Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

Regional LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon requested traffic enforcers in Metro Cebu to allow 25 MyBus units to pick up and unload passengers that may be stranded by next week’s transport strike.

Cuizon said they also issued a special permit to Vallacar Transit, operator of Ceres Bus, to provide 10 units in Cebu City and five each for Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, this Monday.

“The special permit for Ceres Bus also comes a special rate for passengers. At any distance, they will only pay P10 for the bus ride around Metro Cebu,” he said.

Cuizon also said they will not remain complacent on the possibility that the militant transport group Piston will join the nationwide transport strike even if the local chapter said they won’t.

Piston said they will hold a two-day transport starting on Monday, December 4 to oppose President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to phase out old jeepneys.