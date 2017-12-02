Dead man found floating below Fernan bridge

THE remains of an unidentified man believed to be in his mid 40s was found floating at the waters below Marcelo Fernan Bridge at the Lapu-Lapu City side last Friday morning, Dec. 1.

SPO1 Lydo Pinos said the man was found to be clad in a black sleeveless shirt, and black short pants. He stood at five feet, had short hair and was barefoot.

The remains were brought to Mahal Ko Funeral Homes in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Pinos said a man reported to the PNP Maritime Office that a person jumped off the bridge late afternoon, last November 29. But a team sent by the PNP Maritime office could not find a body in the area.

Two days later, a fisherman found a dead body floating near the bridge which reported it to local authorities. There were no open wounds on the remains nor any indication of foul play since it was already decomposing.

Pinos said they believed that the body may have been the man who jumped off the bridge. He said they are investigating the incident further.