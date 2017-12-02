Women, children’s desk undergo seminar

ABOUT 47 personnel of the police Women and Children’s Protection Desk in Central Visayas (WCPD) underwent a three-day seminar to better handle cases involving women and children victims of crimes.

“Our advocacy program is in compliance with requirements for all Police Relations groups in the region to inform and visit schools and community to advocate laws concerning women and children,” Chief Insp. Marylou Cuizon, WCPD-7 chief, said.

She said most cases concerning women and children in the region usually involve violations against women and children (VAWC).

“Sa pagkakaron, high-tech naman naa natay mga cases nga cyber crime in relation sa trafficking of persons (And now since we are high tech, we also have cases in the region of cyber crime in relation to human trafficking),” Cuizon said.

Cuizon said they have set up help desks in towns and cities in the past few months to help combat trafficking.

She also called on the public to immediately report cases of trafficking and abuse to them so they can help the victims.