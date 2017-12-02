STC shocks SLCC to win PSDL volley

SAINT Theresa’s College (STC) scored a huge upset by dethroning heavily favored Saint Louis College of Cebu (SLCC) in a three-set thriller, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22 to snatch the girls volleyball championship of the 8th Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL), yesterday at the Philippine Christian Gospel School (PCGS) gymnasium.

It was STC’s first girls volleyball title in the PSDL under new head coach Bernardo Jañola who is the former coach of Colegio del Santo Niño.

“This is the first title that we have won and it’s a huge achievement not just for me but for the girls as well, the school and the very supportive parents,” Jañola told Cebu Daily News. “I’m handling the team for just five months. We are relatively new to each other but we worked hard because we want to win the title although we know it won’t be easy because SLCC’s players are more experienced and taller,” Jañola added.

SLCC looked well on its way to a successful title defense by taking the first set with a six-point lead. SLCC remained hot early in the second set as the spikers of head coach Juvilito Veliganio tore STC’s lethargic defense and anemic offense.

The Theresians however, caught fire starting in the middle of the second set to take it, 25-21.

The third set was a virtual dogfight with neither team surrendering any headway. But after trailing, 21-22, STC won the last four points to win the title.

“They are strong in service and receive that’s why we practiced ahead of time. We are looking forward next season and we will train harder to defend this title,” added Jañola.

Colegio dela Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue (CIC-M) meanwhile, clinched third place honors by beating PCGS, 25-22, 25-16.

SLCC though did not go home empty handed after its boys volleyball team bagged the title last Thursday, beating CIC-M.