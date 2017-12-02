Ateneo rips Guiseppe in Aboitiz football

THE Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) crushed Giuseppe Football Club, 3-0 Saturday in the girls 18-Under division of the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup held at the Don Bosco Magone football field.

Ateneo’s midfielder Itsuko Bacatan scored a hat trick for her team’s overpowering victory.

Bacatan logged her goals in the 12th, 16th and 68th minutes.

Meanwhile, the boys take the spotlight today with topnotch matches slated in various venues.

First, the boys U-18 division to be played at the Don Bosco Tambasya Field will feature exciting matches between Cebu International School (CIS) against Don Bosco-A, Springdale against Don Bosco-B and Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) versus the University of Southern Philippines (USP).

In the U15 boys division, Pomeroy will meet Don Bosco-C.

For the Inter-BPO Men’s Division, Convergys goes up against Optum while E-Performax battles Accenture. In the Ladies’ Division of the Inter-BPO category, Mez United plays Optum and Convergys tangles with Accenture. These games will be played at the Paref Springdale football field.

Makoto FC and the Titans on the other hand, battle each other in the Inter-Company Division which will also be held on the same venue as the Inter-BPO games.

On the lower age group divisions, Don Bosco will be playing in two championships.

Don Bosco-A will meet Giuseppe FC in the U9 division championship while Don Bosco-D will play a still to be named opponent for the championship in the U7 division. Both finals matches will be played at the Giuseppe football field in Sanchez Compoud, Banilad.

FETS and Einstein will play each other for the 3rd place trophy in the U9 division as well as Don Bosco-D in the U7 class against a still to be named opponent.