Enriquez tallies 40 as Mingla outlasts Sibonga

A DAY after being held down to just nine points, prolific young guard Steve Nash Enriquez got right back on the saddle and scored a whopping 40 points to lead Minglanilla past Sibonga, 89-81, Friday night in the Samsam Gullas Cup 2017 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Enriquez, the 15-year old wonderboy of a scorer who is starring for the Passerelle team of the University of the Visayas, had quite the night as he made 15-of-30 from the field, just a day after missing 14 of 16 attempts in their 46-80 loss to San Fernando.

Enriquez also made 9-of-12 from the line and also had an impact on the defensive end of the floor with seven steals.

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, Minglanilla improved to a league-best 4-2 and dropped Sibonga to 2-4 for this tournament.

In the other game of the evening, Carcar beat the defending champions Talisay City in overtime, 95-87.

Rey Alfeche scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help Carcar even up their win-loss record to 3-3, the same as Talisay’s.

John Rural added 19 markers and seven boards while Eddie Villagracia filled the stat sheet up with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Ronan Briones had a double-double for Talisay with 19 points and 10 rebounds.