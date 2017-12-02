UPSETS GALORE

UC beach spikers shock defending champ SWU; USPF holds off USJ-R

The University of Cebu (UC) rattled the opening play date of the 2017 CESAFI Beach Volleyball Tournament by upsetting reigning girls champion Southwestern University – Phinma (SWU) at the Fort San Pedro sand courts, yesterday.

UC played a near flawless game as they dominated SWU from start to finish en route to a straight sets win, 21-18, 21-12.

“Determination lang gyud nya teamwork, especially nga duha nako ka players ron bag’o, so determination gyud,” UC head coach Dolores Opoc said when asked about the secret of their shocking win.

In the other girls match, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) won a thriller against another volleyball powerhouse, the University of San Jose – Recoletos (USJ-R), 24-22, 25-23.

On the other hand, last year’s boys runner up, University of San Carlos debuted by routing USJ-R, 21-10, 21-17 before walloping erstwhile unbeaten Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 21-19, 21-11. Ateneo didn’t finish the day without a win though, as it ambushed USPF, 21-16, 21-19.

Also in the boys division, SWU beat the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) 21-8, 21-17 and UC in three sets, 22-20, 15-21, 15-8. UC later bounced back by winning over the Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC), 21-15, 21-18.

In men’s play, the University of the Visayas (UV) and USJ-R extended their win streaks to two after beating SWU, 22-20, 21-11 and USPF, 21-15, 16-21, 15-13, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the lone women’s game, the 5-peat seeking SWU dealt USPF its second straight loss, 21-11, 21-19.

Beach volleyball action resumes today at 7:30 a.m. still at the Fort San Pedro sand courts.