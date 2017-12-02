Magis Eagles inches closer to Milo Best finals

THE Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu took a step closer towards clinching a spot in the finals as they blew away the Ferndale International School of Zamboanga, 49-38, in the SBP division of the 32nd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament National Finals yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ateneo de Cebu took control of the game in the second quarter with a huge 19-7 run that turned a 14-8 lead into a 33-15 advantage at half-time.

Ferndale cut the deficit down to a dozen heading to the fourth but did not threaten the Cebu squad any further.

Jared Bahay led the way for the boys in blue with 17 points while Kristian Porter, the younger brother of current Ateneo de Manila big man Kris Porter, added 11.

Marco Jumao-as paced the team from Zamboanga with 11 points.

In the other SBP game, two-time defending champions La Salle Greenhills routed Berkeley School of Baguio, 78-48. Lorenzo Competente and Marc Carganilla scored 17 each to lead the way for the Manila representatives.

In the Passerelle division, San Beda College crushed Holy Child College of Davao, 88-48 while the International School for Better Beginnings outlasted the Hua Siong College of Iloilo in overtime, 85-81.

Price Alao scored 16 for San Beda while in the other game, Troy Umayao and Yuan Pasumbal put up 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Teams will play a single round-robin with the top two squads advancing to the finals today.