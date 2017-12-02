City to hold reopening of Abuhan Dos; prepares show-cause vs Vic Enterprises

Despite paying its back taxes, business permit fees and penalties, the Cebu City government will not allow Abuhan Dos restaurant to reopen.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said, allowing Abuhan Dos located in Ramos Street to reopen would not be fair to other business establishments who have been diligently paying their business tax and other regulatory fees.

“They closed it ahead before we could serve it (the closure order) but I’m not going to allow them to reopen,” Mayor Osmeña told the reporters yesterday.

City Treasurer Tessie Camarillo said yesterday that Abuhan Dos already paid their taxes and other regulatory fees from 2014 to 2017.

“I don’t feel it is appropriate to set a policy that if you get caught of not paying taxes all you have to do is pay and then you can reopen. Alkanse gyud ang syudad. There has to be some heavy penalty,” Osmeña said.

He said the restaurant may be allowed to reopen after two to three years, but not now.

“You know what this is telling the people? You get caught, all you have to do is pay and you can run business as usual. That’s not the way to run the city,” Osmeña added.

The owner of the restaurant, Jose Antonio Osmeña, is the first degree cousin of the mayor.

Vic Enterprises

Mayor Osmeña also plans to serve a closure order on Vic Enterprises, a construction supply business located at MJ Cuenco Avenue.

He said that aside from other violations, Vic Enterprises also has not secured their business permits.

“We are working on that, I promise. And they have seven warehouses that have no business permits either. We’re working on that also, so that all would be closed, permanently,” said Osmeña.

Many private citizens who sought the city’s help, have also been complaining of the unbearable dust and mud outside of the warehouses of Vic Enterprises, which pollute the air and have become a cause of concern.

Osmeña, in his Facebook page posted that many of the establishment’s drivers do not obey traffic laws despite several warnings.

The City Legal Office yesterday said the Show Cause Order is still being reviewed by the mayor. This will also serve as notice to the management of Vic Enterprises to answer the complaints.

The warehouses have been examined by the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).