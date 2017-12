POLICE arrested a man spotted carrying a revolver along D. Jakosalem Street in Barangay Parian, Cebu City at 6 am Sunday.

SPO1 Nelson Lagumbay of the Parian police precinct said police on mobile patrol arrested 31-year-old Moar Yonito after he was spotted carrying a loaded revolver.

Yonito surrendered to the police and is detained at the Parian police precinct pending the filing of charges of illegal firearms possession Monday.