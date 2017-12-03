Elderly woman in critical condition after mishap

AN elderly woman is in critical condition at a hospital in Dumaguete City after being injured in an accident along the national highway at Barangay Jilocon, San Jose town in Negros Oriental at 11 am Sunday.

PO3 Kenn Manangquil, traffic investigator, said 78-year-old Corazon Mongcopa rode on a multicab driven by her son Roy Mongcopa when the accident occurred.

He said Mongcopa tried to overtake a four-wheel vehicle but he lost control of the brakes and hit a canal. Mongcopa, his wife Renalyn and son Aniel were out of danger while the elderly Corazon remains confined at the hospital.

Manangquil said Mongcopa’s is impounded at the San Jose police precinct.