Don Bosco secures two Aboitiz titles

THE DON Bosco Football Club won two titles in the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup yesterday at the Giuseppe football field in Banilad, Cebu City.

The team topped the Under-9 and the Under-7 divisions after scoring wins over the Giuseppe Football Club.

In the 9-Under Division, Don Bosco-A downed Giuseppe Football Club, 1-0, and then Giuseppe, 1-0, anew in the 7-Under class to win another title.

After the final matches, outstanding booters in the 9-Under and 7-Under Divisions were feted.

In the 9-Under Divisions, Rico Cedric Abella of Don Bosco received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Top scorer award went to both Aldous Gabriel Tabar of Don Bosco and Mark Anthony Tolentino of FETS as both had 12 goals each.

Best goalkeeper award went to Timothy Smith of Giuseppe FC, best midfielder was Voughn Gabriel Zapanta of Don Bosco, while Marco Ouano received the best defender award.

In the 7-Under Division, special awards went to Johann Ryle Cañarias of Don Bosco (MVP), Benito Canton of Giuseppe FC (top scorer with 11 goals), Lawrence Gedorio (best midfielder) of Giuseppe FC and Codee Caldoza of Don Bosco (best defender).

In the battle for third place, Football Enthusiasts Training School (FETS) won against Einstein Football Club, 2-1, in the 9-Under Division while Don Bosco-C prevailed against Springdale Football Club, 2-0, in the 7-Under division.