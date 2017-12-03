Global Cebu FC takes down FC Meralco Manila to near finals

GLOBAL Cebu FC took down top-ranked FC Meralco Manila, 2-1, in the opening leg of the semifinals of the Philippines Football League (PFL) Saturday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Global Cebu completed the come-from-behind win after getting goals from Wesley dos Santos and Hikaru Minegishi.

Meralco’s Tahj Minniecon broke the ice with a goal in the 61st minute via penalty kick

In the 89th minute, Global Cebu FC scored the equalizer after Minegishi delivered a well-placed corner kick that paved the way for Dos Santos’ header.

Paolo Salenga then helped Minegishi score the game-winning goal in the third minute of the stoppage time.

The second leg of the semifinals will be in the same venue on Dec. 9.