Minglanilla, Naga take lead after eliminations

MINGLANILLA and Naga came away with the top spots in their respective divisions at the end of the elimination round of the Samsam Gullas Cup 2017 on Saturday at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga.

Naga topped Division A after it blew away the defending champions Talisay City, 84-66.

The win gave the dribblers from Naga a 4-3 (win-loss) record at the end of the elimination round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Visayas scored 32 points and pulled down six boards to push Naga to the easy win.

Talisay dropped to 3-4 and into a tie with Carcar for the second spot in Division A.

Minglanilla, on the other hand, finished on top of Division B after it clobbered Carcar, 103-86.

Fifteen-year-old Steve Nash Enriquez had another stellar outing as he piled on 34 points, five assists and five steals to help give Minglanilla its fifth win in seven games.

San Fernando grabbed the second seed in Division B after it crushed Sibonga, 99-66.

Jhonson Saramosing spearheaded the winning team’s run with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.