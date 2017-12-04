Murder and attempted murder complaint filed against Jordan Gera

A murder and attempted murder complaint was filed against Jordan Gera, at the Cebu Provincial Prosecutors Office after he waived his right to file a counter-affidavit to refute the allegations hurled against him.

Gera, clad in bullet-proof vest and helmet, was escorted by law enforcers from the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) past 11 a.m. today at the Provincial Prosecutor.

The suspect refused to give comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adto ra ko sa korte mutubag kung pangutan.on ko (I’ll answer everything in court once they’ll question me),” said Gera.

The charges against Gera were also the same charges the first alleged gunman, Jimmy Largo, are facing before the court.

Gera is the second alleged gunman on the killing of Brgy. Ermita Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta on November 23.

Largo was arrested on November 24 while Gera on the afternoon of December 1.