Sitoy, City Hall mark Sergio Osmeña’s birthday at Plaza Sugbo

02:29 PM December 4th, 2017

By: Doris Mae C. Mondragon, December 4th, 2017 02:29 PM

 

CEBU City Hall officials and Presidential Adviser for Legislative Affairs Secretary Adelino Sitoy joined civic groups and city residents in marking the 101st birth anniversary of Sergio Osmeña Jr. at the Plaza Sugbo, Cebu City Monday morning.

In a speech, Secretary Sitoy cited the importance of the contributions of former mayor Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. to the local government and to the Cebuanos.

Secretary Sitoy led the flower offering to the statue of the former mayor placed in front of the Cebu City Legislative Building.

Members of the Knights of Columbus, Veterans Foundation of the Philippines, the Osmeña clan and some civilians attended the event which started with a Mass.

