Rape suspect nabbed

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to rape a 17-year-old girl in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City Monday morning.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the girl and her aunt reported the incident to the police.

PO3 Andrew Denila of the Waterfront police precinct said the girl slept in their sala when the suspect suddenly entered the house and touched girl’s privates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denila said the suspect was drunk after a binge with friends near the victim’s house.

The suspect is detained at the Waterfront police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.