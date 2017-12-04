Wounded cop, who received P10K aid from Sogo Hotel, to share cash to neighborhood kids

PO3 David Naraja got on Monday an early Christmas gift from the private sector, who appreciated and recognized his bravery as a police officer.

Naraja, who was wounded during a shootout with a murder suspect in Barangay Dumlog,

Talisay City last October, received a P10,000 check and a discount card from Sogo Hotel and its management, said Supt. Reymar Tolentin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) information officer.

Although he was grateful for the financial assistance, but Naraja, 48, who is married and a father to five children, said he would share this to the children of their neighborhood in Cebu City, who had always asked him for Christmas gifts.

He said he would spend the money on a Christmas party for these children.

“Akala ko para sa pamilya nya, eh para pala dun sa mga bata yung pera. Yan talaga ang tinatawag nating police (I thought the money was for his family but it will be for those children. Well, that is what I really call a police officer),” said Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 director, when he learned about Naraja’s plan for the money.

Alex Espares, manager of Sogo Hotel, turned over the check and the gift certificate for 12-hours free stay at the hotel on Monday at the PRO-7 office to Naraja.

“Hindi nakakalimot sa responsibilidad ng mga police at aktibo na nagbibigay ng assistance ang Sogo hotel (Sogo Hotel has been active in giving assitance to police officers, who are responsibly doing their jobs),” said Espares.

According to its website, Sogohotel.com, Sogo Hotel is a lodging chain with hotel branches found along major thoroughfares and transport hubs in the country.

Naraja, who had been recurperating at home since he was discharged from the hospital in mid-October, was grateful for the financial assistance and thanked Sogo Hotel and its management for the help.

“Nagpasalamat kog dako sa Sogo Hotel sa hinabang hangtud nga ako mabaskug … Pero ako ra man sad gibuhat akong gipanumpaang trabaho, serbisyo sa mga tao (I thank Sogo Hotel for their help while I am still recuperating (from the wound during the shootout) … But I am only doing my job and to give service to the people),” said Naraja.

Naraja was at the PRO-7 office on Monday to find out when he would be allowed by PRO-7 Chief Espino to return to work.