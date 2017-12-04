Scientists at coastal ecosystem forum urged to address scientific jargon issue

Making scientific jargon easier for the public to understand is one of the challenges scientists face in addressing issues like threats of marine life and those that can affect the marine ecosystem.

Mutsunori Tokeshi, Society for Coastal Ecosystem Studies- Asia Pacific (SCESAP) president, said this at the start on Monday of the 3rd SCESAP International Biodiversity Symposium in Cebu City as he encouraged scientists at the symposium to address this issue.

SCESAP, which is based in Amakusa, Japan, is a non-profit organization that empowers advance research studies to protect coastal ecosystems in the Asian-Pacific region.

Tokeshi said he recognized the gap between scientists and individuals with no backgrounds on sciences and that “communication is one of the biggest problems that hinders action.”

“We are scientists so we would be more focused on scientific findings”, said Tokeshi referring to the scientific jargon issue as a contributing factor to the miscommunication between scientists and the public on issues involving science.

Tokeshi added that SCESAP is working on ways to explain disastrous phenomenons to the general public so that they can understand the threats of marine life better and be able to take part in solving the issues.

He said he believes that awareness and vigilance among the citizens can be a powerful factor on stopping further damage to the the ecological system.

He also called on the local fishermen to stop hunting large marine species such as sharks, turtles and whales due to their significance to the marine ecological system.

Dr. Porfirio Alino, head local organizer of SCESAP International Biodiversity Symposium, said that Cebu was chosen as the venue because it is at the center of the Coral Triangle and this would be their chance to show the problems the province had been facing in terms of threats of extinction of marine species that are found locally.

“The Marine life found here is under great threat and scientific efforts have been made to manage the resources better”, said Alino, who is also a doctor of Marine Chemical Ecology.

This week-long SCESAP symposium held in Cebu will discuss issues affecting the marine ecosystems in the Coral Triangle, climate change and how this can affect life under water, among others.

Aliño said that the SCESAP holding their annual symposium in the province is a great opportunity for scientists to gather and share scientific information and ways on how to preserve the life of different species that are living in the waters of the Pacific.

About 150 scientists in the Asia Pacific region such as those from Indonesia, Japan, China and even those from the United Kingdom are attending the international symposium.