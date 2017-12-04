Cebuano new lotto millionaire

A Cebuano won the P29.7 million jackpot prize of the Grand Lotto 6/55 last Saturday, a GMA news report said.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the ticket was bought at a shopping mall in Danao City.

The new millionaire (CDN is withholding his name for security reasons) said everyone has a chance to win the lotto if luck is in their favor.

The lucky lotto winner has been selling souvenir items to tourists for 34 years. This has been his family’s source of livelihood.

The winner, a consistent lotto and Swertres bettor, said winning the jackpot price also needs consistency both in capital and in choosing the number combinations.

“Motaya gyud ko kay naglaum pud ta nga basin makadaog og dako, igo nga makapalit og kaugalingong balay. Nangabang ra man mi ug makapahoman gyud sa akong mga anak,” he said.

(I really take my chance because I am also hoping to win a big amount, enough to buy a house. We are just renting. And to be able to send my children to school until they finish a course.)

Although the chances of winning in a national draw is not big, he said he also bets on Swertres which has a smaller number combination as compared to the Grand lotto.

He said the biggest amount he won in Swertres was P60,000 which he invested in the purchase of souvenir items.

He said betting on the lotto is like dealing with the challenges in life: “Kung para imo, swerte gyud ka (If it is meant for you then you are lucky).”

He buys P150 worth of lottery and Swertres tickets a day in the hope to win its prizes.

“Usahay lang, mawad-an tag paglaum mopusta kay swerte swerte raman gud na, pero kung naay kwarta, mopusta gyud ko buntag, udto ug gabii. Kinahanglan, naa pud lagi kay puhonan (Sometimes, I lose hope betting because it is really just sheer luck. But if I have money, I really bet morning, noon and night. But you really need to invest in the tickets),” he added.