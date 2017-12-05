Search for article

LBC remittance center in Dalaguete robbed 

07:18 AM December 5th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, December 5th, 2017 07:18 AM

 

Nearly half million pesos worth of jewelry, cellphones, watches and cash were stolen from a remittance center of LBC in Barangay Poblacion at the town proper of  Dalaguete town in southern Cebu before dawn on Monday.

The Dalaguete police received the alarm about the  robbery before 3a.m., said Inspector Rolan Alicer, the town’s police chief.

Alicer said the footage from CCTV inside the remittance center showed that three burglars entered the establishment at 2:15 a.m. by forcibly opening the roll up

door and breaking the glass door before they proceeded to ransack the place.

The robbers then left on board a single motorcycle and headed to still unknown direction, said Alicer.

The stolen items included P240,000 in the cash while the rest were pieces of jewelry and two store-owned cellphones.

Alicer said the establishment has no security guard.

