Belgium ambassador pays courtesy visit to PRO-7

The Belgium Ambassador to the Philippines visits the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 on Tuesday to strengthen its ties with the police as well as establish more business opportunities for its citizens.

Chief Supt. Franklin Mabanog, PRO 7 deputy director for Administration welcomed Belgium Ambassador Michel Goffin and rendered an arrival of honors.

Goffin said his visit aims to strengthen ties with the police and to make sure its tourists are safe from any terror attacks. Goffin also said he plans to meet with the business sector to develop and establish more business opportunities here in Cebu.