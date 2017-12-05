PHO to monitor recipients of dengue vaccine

The Provincial Health Office said it will monitor over 150,000 children who received the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

PHO chief Dr. Rene Catan said they are now setting up protocols to guide them on how to implement the inspection of the children who received the vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catan also said they will coordinate with the provincial office of the Department of Education (DepEd) in monitoring these children at schools.

“It’s a two-pronged approach. We’re targeting schools as well as down to the community level. It may last up to 10 years considering that most of the recipients were children, and their growth will be closely monitored,” he said.

Catan said they will meet with the Department of Health to finalize the date of the surveillance and monitoring of the children.