The Police Regional Office said it has yet to receive a directive from Camp Crame to tape the muzzles of their firearms in time for the holidays.

“Definitely we will take the directive of the Camp Crame and of course the guidance of our regional director (Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino),” said Supt. Jonathan Cabal, Regional Intelligence Division (RID 7) chief.

Cabal said the taping of their firearms means that the PNP are not using their firearms for illegal purposes.