Unitec Pipes escapes Boysen to advance to CABC finals

PAOLO Alberto sank a three-pointer with 0.2 of a second left to lift Unitec Pipes over Boysen Paints, 90-87, and into the finals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club Corporate Cup 2017 last Sunday at the Benedicto College Gym along A.S. Fortuna Street.

Playing catch-up for most of the game in the intensely fought semifinal match, Unitec was finally able to take the lead, 87-84, before Boysen’s Chester Hinagdanan knotted the count at 87-all with a three-pointer from the left wing with 3.2 seconds remaining.

Unitec sued for time and on the inbound play from halfcourt, found an open Alberto, who did not hesitate to shoot from straightaway and rattle home the game-winning triple.

Kim Rebosura flirted with a triple-double as he led Unitec with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Brian Acebedo and Ferdinand Tiro each had 12 while Alberto finished with nine, all of his points coming from downtown.

In the other semis, Kalsi lived to fight another day as they sent its match-up with Island Paints to a do-or-die game this Sunday with an 88-61 rout.

Mike Cinco led the charge for Kalsi with 31 points on 13-of-22 shooting while Carlos Baltar backed him up with 19 points and eight boards.

Island Paints was ahead, 28-27, at halftime but Kalsi dominated the entire second half, 61-33, to come away with the easy victory.