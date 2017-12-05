Cepca Grand finals set

ALL is set for the grand finals of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) chess tournament on December 17.

The tournament will be held at the residence of Cepca president Jerry Maratas at the Royal Cebu Estates Subdivision in Consolacion, northern Cebu.

The cast of wood pushers who will vie in the grand finals was completed after Joe Atillo and Antonio Barade topped the last monthly finals last November 28.

The tournament will be divided into three groups: A,B and non-qualifiers. The champion of group B will win P3,000 while Group A’s champion will receive P2,500. Winners in the non-qualifiers category will get P1,500.

Atillo and Barade will join other qualifiers Adrian Valparaiso, Percival Fiel, Jun Kidlat, Mario Bustillo, John Velarde, Ruel Hortelano, Manny Abucay, Martin Kwan, Bong San Pascual, and Eddie Flores in the grand finals, which will also be the group’s Christmas party.