Puma Se7ens bootfest this weekend

COUGAR Athletic Trends, Inc. (CAT, Inc), the official distributor of Puma products in the country, celebrates its 10th anniversary with the holding of the Puma Se7ens Cup Cebu on December 9 and 10 at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football field in Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

The tournament will feature Men’s Open, Women’s Open, 19-Under Boys and Girls, 17-Under Boys and Girls, 15-Under Boys and Girls, 13-Under Boys, 11-Under Boys, 9-Under Mixed, 7-Under Mixed, 35-Up Men, and Corporate-based categories.

Winners of the seven-aside event will be given the chance to advance to the Puma Se7ens Cup National Finals in Manila in January 2018.

Keith Buyco, founder of host team BRO Nationals Football Club, said a total of 119 teams already confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Organizers are still accepting teams. Registration fee is pegged at P2,000 per team. For more details and inquiries, interested teams may contact Buyco at (0920) 983-3275.