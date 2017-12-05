MTB race in Talisay this Sunday

LOCAL cyclists will strut their wires in the 3rd Jodan/Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team XC Mountain Bike Race this Sunday in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City.

Around 20 bikers from cities of Talisay and Dipolog, and towns of Moalboal, Argao, Consolacion, Alcoy and Liloan are expected to join.

Cebu United Cycling Club (CUCC) head organizer Abs Cinco said participants can expect a tough but fun track.

“There are few jumps so that they can get a glimpse of international cross country tracks similar to where Jun Duron has played before. The track is quite challenging, but it’s a fun-flowing trail as well,” he said.

The 32-year-old decorated rider from Talisay City Duron confirmed his participation in the open category.

“There are drops, logs, and technical climbs and downhill. Other riders will really enjoy this, those who haven’t had experienced cross country races,” said Duron, who came off a third place finish in the Siol International 2017 Mountain Bike Challenge and Asia Mountain Bike Series in Kuching City, Malaysia last November 4.

Registration for Category B, Golden, Women’s, and Open categories will be from Thursday until Saturday at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Talisay City.

The event is sponsored by Jodan Electrical Services, and American national Keith DeFiebre, who will join the race.