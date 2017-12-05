Juarez invites Cebuanos to join run for a cause

VETERAN race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running is calling on the Cebuano running community to take part in the “Hope: Run For Children With Special Needs” slated December 10 at the Cebu Business Park.

The running event features 1.5-kilometer, 3k, 5k, 10k and 21k distances. The event aims to raise funds for the Kids Hope Foundation’s program that supports children with special needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration is still going on at the Toby’s Sports and Runnr in Ayala Center Cebu and at all Cebu outlets of Kidzoona playhouses.

“I am inviting Cebuano runners to register and help this foundation,” said Juarez.

Kids Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to providing assistance to indigent families with children with special needs aged three to eight years old. It is founded by Aileen Ang.

As of this writing, around 500 runners have already enlisted.