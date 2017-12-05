UC paddlers still favorites in APUG

EVEN with new players, the University of Cebu (UC) table paddlers will remain favorites to win the 2nd Asia Pacific University Games (APUG) table tennis crown when the competition begins on December 7 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The Webmasters, a dominating force in Cesafi table tennis tournament for 17 consecutive years, will have new faces in their team as they take on familiar opponents in Universiti of Teknologi – Mara (UTM) of Malaysia, and the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U).

The team is now under coach Val Stephen Jaca. Headlining the team are Fausto Zeus Comaingking, Athena Comaingking, Lez Lie Agbon, Diana Oliverio and Jeramae Saromines. New comers are Glendo Nayre, John Vincent Cabaluna, Herby Vince Betarmos, Robyn Kyle Veloso and Lindy Marie Darlo.

Tournament director Jessica Honoridez said competition is expected to be stiff, especially against the Malaysians.

“We have a new set of players. For Malaysia, the same as well. They also have new players. So expect a good fight between UC and Malaysia,” Honoridez said.

In the inaugural APUG tournament in 2015, the Webmasters brought home both team titles in the men’s and women’s divisions as they topped UTM in straight sets, 2-0. CIT-U settled for third place that year.

The last time UC faced the Malaysians was during the UTM International Sports Fiesta last August in the latter’s home turf, where UC won the mixed team competitions against Thailand.

Honoridez said aside from the team competitions, there will be newly added individual events such as the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.