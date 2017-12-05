APUG HOOPS STARTS

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

3:30 p.m. UV vs USC

5 p.m. USPF vs Malaysia

6:30 p.m. USJ-R vs China

The battle for supremacy in the basketball tournament of the Asia Pacific University Games (APUG) 2017 begins today as all six teams see action this afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

After a lavish opening ceremony, the basketball wars will commence with a game between the reigning Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

That will be followed by a match between the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and the team from Malaysia, Malaysia Universiti Teknologi MARA. At 6:30 p.m., the nightcap will see the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars taking on a team from Jiangxi Provincial Pingxiang Experimental School in China.

Teams will play a single round-robin with the top two squads advancing to the championship game.

UV is seeking to end what has been a fruitful year with yet another title. After winning the Cesafi crown, the Green Lancers also bagged the Philippine Collegiate Champions League 3×3 crown not long after.

However, the Jaguars are also contenders for the title, especially after winning the championship in Tagum City a week ago. Before that, they also competed in the 3rd Xiamen International University Basketball Tournament in Xiamen, China.