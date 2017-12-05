Firecrackers ban ideal to ensure safety of public

WHILE Mandaue City has been declared as a no firecracker zone, Cebu City officials are not yet decided, but one official said a firecrackers ban is “ideal” to ensure safety during the holiday.

According to Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia, implementing a ban on firecrackers would prevent untoward incidents.

“That is ideal because it will lessen the risk of injuries and fires. And it has been proven in Davao City,” he said.

The ban on firecrackers was started in Davao City by then mayor and now President Rodrigo Duterte 15 years ago.

Duterte then said that there had been a decrease on reported cases of firecracker injures and fires in the Davao City during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

However, Bañacia clarified that implementing a total firecracker ban in Cebu City, which still allows this, will be a policy direction that will be decided by Mayor Tomas Osmeña. He said they, in CCDRRMO, will just implement whatever policy is pushed by the city.

Sought for comment, Mayor Osmeña only said “it’s up to Tumulak” whether or not this ban should be implemented in the city.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, whom he was referring to, is the deputy mayor on police matters and is the chairperson of the city council’s committee on public order and safety.

He said he will also consult the mayor on the possibility of implementing the ban in Cebu City first before issuing any statement.

Firecracker Areas

In Lapu-Lapu City, the local government will designate firecracker areas in each barangay.

While there is no ban on firecrackers, city officials still aim for zero firecracker-related injuries.

Babag Barangay Captain Epifania Augusto submitted her list of firecracker areas to the office of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC).

“Wa man gidili ang pagpabuto pero ibutang lang sa sakto nga lugar nga layo sa kabalayan ug mga establisimento ug dunay giandam nga tubig in kaso modako ang kayo,” she said.

(There is no ban on firecrackers but it should be exploded in areas far from houses and establishments and there should be water in case a fire occurs.)

She said Babag is the firecracker and pyrotechnics capital of Cebu and a ban might affect the livelihood of her constituents.

Policies

While supporting a total ban on firecrackers, Dr. Rene Catan, chief of the Provincial Health Office said there must be concrete policies behind its implementation.

“Ideally, let’s just ban firecrackers altogether. It’s nice to know. But the question is, is it feasible? Will it work? LGUs should come up with a framework on an effective firecracker ban.

There is no let up in their campaign against the use of firecrackers but at the same time, the provincial hospitals and 12 district hospitals in the province are prepared to accommodate firecracker victims.

“We have already clustered our district hospitals and our provincial hospitals. If the injuries cannot be treated in the district hospital, maybe due to complications, the patient must be sent to the provincial hospitals,” he said.

Meanwhile the Mandaue City Police Office and barangay officials of the different villages in the city is conducting an intensive information campaign to remind the public of the total firecracker ban imposed by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.