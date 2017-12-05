WHO IS JUNJUN OSMEÑA?

RENATO “Junjun” Osmeña Jr., 53, is the eldest son of former Vice Mayor Renato Osmeña Sr. He has three siblings including former City Councilor Richard Osmeña, who started as an ally of BO-PK but later on transferred to Barug Team Rama.

He is separated from his wife but has a daughter and two sons.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is Junjun Osmeña’s uncle.

Junjun Osmeña has been in the private and corporate sector for most of his career. He spent 23 years working at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) from 1991 to 2014.

He is now managing his own businesses, which include a trucking company that transports container vans for Sulpicio Lines Inc. and 2Go. He also has a wholesale fish selling venture and a trading company.

Right now, he said, he is in talks with investors who will bring a manufacturing company from South Korea and with preparations to open two restaurants in Cebu.

Junjun’s sister, Mary Margarette, is the wife of Allan Dino, the brother of Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino, which makes him and Dino brothers-in-law.

He also talked of being “close” to President Duterte himself: “Close kaayo mi. We are rather close. We are distant relatives with the President. The Velosos and the Dutertes of Danao. President Duterte is from Danao. My father is a Veloso,” he said.

Back in October, Osmeña was seen with the President and other officials when the latter graced the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, a few hours before the President flew to Cebu to visit the wake of the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Osmeña was also present during the mass oath taking of new members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in Cebu at the Plaza Independencia last November 17.

Although the President was not around during the event, it was attended by PDP-Laban stalwarts headed by House Speaker and PDP-Laban National Secretary General Pantaleon Alvarez.

“There were so many events that I met up with the President. But I just waited. I don’t want to be kulit (I don’t want to keep on asking). When you are appointed, you were chosen. You didn’t ask for it. I just waited but I am very interested and honored,” he said.