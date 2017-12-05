To encourage revelers to throw their trash in designated bins and to help the city’s street sweepers after the Sinulog Festival, the Cebu City government is introducing a program called “Sinulog Garbage Watch.”

The program will involve at least 220 Barangay Environmental Officers (BEO) and 300 volunteers from private groups who will be deployed in main thoroughfares as early as 5 a.m. on January 21, the day of the Sinulog grand parade.

Around 160 garbage stations, to be guarded by the BEO and volunteers, will also be placed within the Sinulog parade route where large volumes of garbage are collected.

According to City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) head Nida Cabrera, four drums per station for biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable and plastic wastes will be prepared as garbage bins.

There will be an additional three drums as replacement, she said.

“People will throw their garbage there. It should be properly segregated so it will be easily collected,” said Cabrera, noting that the huge volume of garbage after Sinulog is one of the biggest problems the city faces each year.

The Sinulog Garbage Watch program will be done in cooperation with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and other private groups, said Cabrera.