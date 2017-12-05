PRO-7 awaits directive for new year

Will policemen seal the muzzles of their firearms in time for New Year as practiced long before?

That remains the big question this year amid various threats to the country’s security.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) had yet to receive orders from the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame.

ADVERTISEMENT

But authorities might take into consideration the various threats directed at the police, particularly from the New People’s Army (NPA), said Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) chief Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal

“We know for a fact the threat of NPA is real, we cannot simply muzzle our guns and (we will be at ) disadvantage specially there are lots of harassments of NPA because of the peace talks,” explained Cabal.

“Definitely, we will take the directive of Camp Crame and of course the guidance of our regional director,” added Cabal as the policeman’s duty, he said, was to serve and protect.

For years, the annual sealing of the firearms of cops was done to prevent indiscriminate firing during holiday revelries.

But for the first time in a decade, PNP broke that tradition last year when PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ordered that there will be no sealing of guns for the 160,000-strong police force.

Dela Rosa’s move was his way of showing trust that all PNP members were disciplined enough and will abide by the rules in the use of firearms.