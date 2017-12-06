Danao cop gets best police officer award

CEBU CITY—A policeman in Danao City, northern Cebu has been recognized for his efforts in the implementation of their barangay’s anti-drugs campaign.

PO2 Francis Hermita of the Cambudho police precinct was named the best Non-Commissioned Police Officer (NCPO) of the week by the Danao City Police Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hermita also conducts regular sports activities with the inmates to keep them busy and active,” said Inspector Gerard Pelare, Danao City’s police chief.

PO2 Hermita received a plaque of appreciation from Pelare on Tuesday morning.

Hermita said in an interview that he did not expect the recognition because he was only doing his job.