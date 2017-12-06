Search for article

Mandaue City gets new traffic monitoring system

12:56 PM December 6th, 2017

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing announced on a Facebook post on Wednesday morning the installation of a real-time traffic monitoring system in a key intersection in the city.

A mobile unit is also being used by Team.

Quisumbing said the equipment will do the following tasks: Register traffic violations such as speeding, illegal parking, counterflowing, illegal turns, etc. and immediately transmit images of the violation and the license plate of the violator to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

License plate recognition that can immediately flag vehicles in hot pursuit as well as detect carnapped vehicles.Do facial recognition.

The equipment, he said, will be placed on a three-month trial to determine its efficiency.

“If proven to be effective, we will be purchasing systems for 12 major intersections and 3 mobile units,” said Quisumbing’s FB post.

