Don’t dump garbage in rivers, canals, Tisa folk told

Tisa barangay Captain Philip Zafra is asking his constituents to refrain from disposing their wastes into water bodies.

Zafra said that the presence of garbage obstructs the flow of water on their rivers and canals.

He said that efforts made by their Barangay Maintenance Workers to clean their water bodies will never be enough if they are unable to solicit the cooperation of barangay residents.

“Mga minahal kong tagibarangay sa TISA akong kinasingkasing nga hangyo nga dili unta nato ilabay ang atong basura sa kanal ug sapa para malikayan ang lunop ug baha. Magtinabangay ug mag-alayon unta kita kanunay alang sa kalimpyo ug kahapsay sa atong barangay,” Zafra said on a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.