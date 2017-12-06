Search for article

40 violators of Lapu discipline zone caught

SHARES:

02:45 PM December 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Chris A. Ligan, December 6th, 2017 02:45 PM

 

About 40 were caught by police for various violations during the implementation of the “Discipline Zone” in Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

Violations ranged from illegal parking of vehicles and motorcycles along the roads, no wearing of helmets and littering.

The “Discipline Zone” in Lapu-Lapu City is along M.L. Quezon National Highway starting from the corner of Mantawi Road which is the boundary of Barangays Poblacion and Pajo going to Barangay Pusok to Barangay Ibo.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza told reporters that the “Discipline Zone” is a project initiated by the Police Regional Office.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017