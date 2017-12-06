40 violators of Lapu discipline zone caught

About 40 were caught by police for various violations during the implementation of the “Discipline Zone” in Lapu-Lapu City yesterday.

Violations ranged from illegal parking of vehicles and motorcycles along the roads, no wearing of helmets and littering.

The “Discipline Zone” in Lapu-Lapu City is along M.L. Quezon National Highway starting from the corner of Mantawi Road which is the boundary of Barangays Poblacion and Pajo going to Barangay Pusok to Barangay Ibo.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza told reporters that the “Discipline Zone” is a project initiated by the Police Regional Office.