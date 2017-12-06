Search for article

Middle-aged drug suspects nabbed by PDEA

04:02 PM December 6th, 2017

TWO middle-aged drug suspects were arrested in separate operations by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in Barangays C. Padilla and Pahina Central in Cebu City on Wednesday morning.

PDEA agents arrested 50-year-old Domineciano Calunsag of barangay Pahina San Nicolas, Cebu City who yielded six packs of shabu worth P150,000.

In Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City, a resident named Rosalita Monteadora was arrested after PDEA agents found packs of shabu worth P100,000 from her possession.

Both suspects are detained at the PDEA mini-cell.

Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017
