Seven persons were caught sniffing shabu by police in Danao City Wednesday morning.

SPO1 Arnold Labini of the Danao City police identified the suspects as Arnel Bejoc, Vicente Corales, Reynaldo Calzada, Ellen Marie Formentera, Glenn Formentera, James Parot, and Luis Gonzales.

Confiscated from their possession were 10.50 grams of shabu worth P145,000. The suspects are now detained at the Danao police precinct.