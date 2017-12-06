Osmeña Jr. to deliver privilege speech in his first council session

THE appointment of Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr. to the Cebu City Council would mean proper representation of the south district of Cebu City, said Councilor Joel Garganera.

Junjun Osmeña, who ranked ninth in last year’s elections, will take over the position of Hanz Nendel Abella who resigned from the council after being appointed as commissioner at the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

Garganera said, Junjun’s affiliation to Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña will not have any effect, because “We are here to serve the people. We do not see each other as Barug Team Rama or BOPK because in most of the mayor’s projects, we have been here to give him tools and support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Junjun Osmeña said he will occupy the office of Abella, right across Garganera’s office on the second floor of the Legislative Building.

Garganera said Osmeña will deliver a privilege speech during his first appearance at the City Council next week.

“If naa na ang official papers from the Malacañang nga atong gipaabot within this week, him delivering his privilege speech perhaps will break the ice,” Garganera said.