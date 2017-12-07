Search for article

Township project launched in Liloan

SHARES:

09:58 AM December 7th, 2017

Recommended
By: Cris Evert B. Lato-Ruffolo, December 7th, 2017 09:58 AM

 

OOK: Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI) led by president Rafaelito Barino and vice president Fe Mantuhac Barino together with their siblings, unveiled the marker of the Northside Beacon, a 200-hectare township project in Liloan, Cebu | CDN PHOTO Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo

A township development has risen in the town of Liloan strengthening its place as a premier residential and commercial enclave in northern Cebu.

Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI) launched Northside Beacon, a 200-hectare integrated masterplanned development last December 7 with president Rafaelito Barino, Fe Mantuhac Barino and their siblings unveiling the property marker.

The project has an estimated cost of eight billion pesos over a 15-year development period.

The township project will have residential, commercial and retail components anchored on two central amenities: the 18-hole par 72 Liloan Golf Course and the full-fledged elementary and senior high school Divine Life Institute of Cebu.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
WHO IS JUNJUN OSMEÑA?
December 5th, 2017
Cebuano new lotto millionaire
December 4th, 2017