Township project launched in Liloan

A township development has risen in the town of Liloan strengthening its place as a premier residential and commercial enclave in northern Cebu.

Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI) launched Northside Beacon, a 200-hectare integrated masterplanned development last December 7 with president Rafaelito Barino, Fe Mantuhac Barino and their siblings unveiling the property marker.

The project has an estimated cost of eight billion pesos over a 15-year development period.

The township project will have residential, commercial and retail components anchored on two central amenities: the 18-hole par 72 Liloan Golf Course and the full-fledged elementary and senior high school Divine Life Institute of Cebu.